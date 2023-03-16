Model-turned-actress Saanya Iyer is a popular face of the Kannada entertainment industry. She stays in the limelight for her on-screen persona and fashion choices. Saanya recently shared a string of pictures on Instagram, which took the internet by storm. In the stills, she looked gorgeous in a red netted saree, which she paired with a matching full sleeve blouse with sequin details.

She tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with glam makeup, a pair of matching earrings, and a beaded necklace. In the caption Saanya wrote, “Born to shine”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ಸಾನ್ಯ ಅಯ್ಯರ್/ Saanya Iyer (@saanyaiyer)

Her fans showered compliments on her as soon as she posted it. One of the users commented, “How to look as good as you?”

“Saree and Saanya are always a super combination,” wrote a second user. “How can someone be so gorgeous? Keep slaying,” commented a third user. The pictures went viral immediately.

Well, this is not the first time. A few days back Saanya shared a couple of stunning pictures with her mother Deepa Iyer. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous. Saanya was seen in a peach-coloured mini-dress and matching heels. Deepa slayed in a royal blue sleeveless gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Saanya also penned a long note for her mother. She wrote, “To the world, you might just be somebody but to me, you’re the whole world. You personify a strong-willed, broad-minded, creative, and positively enthusiastic woman who’s here to break all the stereotypes! You introduced me to the world and I’m gonna make sure that one day you will need no introduction in this world! You are a magic baby doll. A true blessing! I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ಸಾನ್ಯ ಅಯ್ಯರ್/ Saanya Iyer (@saanyaiyer)

Saanya made her acting debut at a very young age. She acted in a few films in Kannada and Telugu during her school days. The former Bigg Boss participant created a huge fan base after playing the young Putta Gowri in the show Putta Gowri Maduve. She also appeared on dancing reality shows Dancing Champion and Dancing Star. She became famous after appearing in the well-known reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 in 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here