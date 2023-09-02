Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Sonu Gowda Shares Glimpses From Her Maldives Vacation

Actress Sonu Gowda shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. She frequently posts photos and videos on social media. She recently jetted off to the Maldives and shared glimpses from her vacation with fans. In the photos, she is seen posing with a glass of wine. She wore a pink midi dress, kept her hair open and donned a subtle makeup look. In one of the pics, she makes a Korean heart with her fingers. Sonu Gowda captioned her post, “Note: Coca-Cola,” trying to convey that the wine glass contains Coca-Cola and not wine.

Recently, Sonu Gowda shared another set of photos from her vacation. She was seen donning a red bikini top, paired with a pink night suit. In one of the pics, she was seen indulging in a fruit platter, with a refreshing yellow juice placed beside her plate. One social media user commented, “No words ufff," while several others expressed their admiration with fire emojis.

Earlier, in a heartfelt video, Sonu Gowda was seen having an emotional breakdown while talking about the harm caused by online trolls and netizens’ hurtful comments. She said that these not only took a toll on her own well-being but also deeply affected her family. Several years ago, her private photos and videos were illicitly shared on the internet, reportedly by her ex-boyfriend, leading to their widespread circulation. During that challenging period, she faced an overwhelming wave of negativity and criticism. Now, Sonu Gowda has bravely addressed this painful chapter in her life on her YouTube channel.

Sonu Gowda expressed her confusion and pain over the abundance of negative comments directed at her old videos, asking why she received such criticism when she didn’t understand how she was wrong in the entire episode. She described how much it hurt her. Sonu Gowda shared a heartbreaking incident, where her mother, while watching a YouTube video, encountered a troll video that brought her to tears, prompting Sonu to mute the video. She acknowledged that she had made a mistake when she was just 20 years old, but