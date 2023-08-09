Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 And OTT Season 2 To Premier Soon

One of the most controversial TV reality shows, Bigg Boss, has a huge fan following in all languages. Meanwhile, preparations for the 10th season of the popular Bigg Boss Kannada have started. According to recent reports, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will start next month in September. This news has created a lot of excitement among the viewers.

Last year, in early August, Kannada audiences were treated to the first-ever Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season, which was telecast 24/7 on Voot Select. The first season received immense love from the audience. The show started with 16 contestants from different professional fields. The mini-season, which spanned only 6 weeks (42 days), and the top four finalists got a direct chance to enter the 100-day TV season, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9.

Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Aryavardhan and Saanya Iyer made the cut, with Roopesh being declared the winner of the OTT season, as well as the TV season.

According to the latest buzz, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 will be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. But currently, the actor is busy with back-to-back movies and it is said that whenever he would be free, he would come to shoot for Bigg Boss.

This time Kichcha Sudeep is under a bit of stress as both Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and Bigg Boss season 10 have to be conducted one after the other, which is a bit challenging, as per reports. According to sources, preparations for the new season of Bigg Boss have already started. The search, interview, discussion and contract work of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT has also commenced.

Kiccha Sudeep is busy shooting for his 46th film, tentatively titled Kiccha 46, directed by Vijay Karthikeyan. Apart from this, he also has the action drama film Kabzaa 2, written and directed by R Chandru. And it will also star Shivarajkumar and Upendra in pivotal roles.