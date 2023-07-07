Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Winner Akhil Marar Announces His Next Directorial

Filmmaker Akhil Marar, who recently won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, announced his upcoming directorial Omana. The movie is written by Akhil himself, along with his close friend and actor Shiju AR, who was also a part of the reality show. During a reception programme in his hometown, Kollam (Kerala), Akhil announced this project. According to him, the movie is based on real instances that happened in his hometown. Akhil mentioned, “Good things are coming, sometimes you may be seen as a hero. Two big directors in Malayalam called (me). But I don’t want to act, I want to direct a movie immediately, the name of the project is Omana. It will have interesting experiences related to Kottathala; Shiju and I will write the script for it.”

Akhil Marar also revealed that there is a possibility that he would be a part of actor Joju George’s upcoming film. According to reports, other contestants from Bigg Boss, Sagar Surya, and Junaiz VP will be starring in the movie as well.

Akhil predominantly works in Mollywood. His directorial debut was with Oru Thathvika Avalokanam (2021), starring Joju George. In an earlier interview with a news portal, Akhil talked about his experience of directing his debut movie. He said, “Although the shoot was scheduled for 40 days, there was pressure to complete it in 30 days, and then in 25 days. Some portions of the script were shortened and it was finally finished in 30 days. The producer came to watch the film with 10 people as the editing of the film was completed; the first cut was done only for the editing rush. Many comments were given after watching the first cut, which was not even dubbed. I became arrogant and ungrateful when I had to resist. With that, the producers ordered not to put me on the editing table.”