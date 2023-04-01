Bigg Boss Marathi Stars Kiran Mane, Apurva Nemlekar Plan Reunion In Satara

Bigg Boss fame Kiran Mane and Apurva Nemlekar have planned a meet-up in Satara. Both of them have posted a special video on their social media accounts. In the clip, Apurva donned an Anarkali embroidered suit. She introduced herself and said, “I have come to Satara for the promotion of my upcoming film ‘Ravarambha’. Now when you say Satara, one person you must meet is .. Kiranya.. " After this, Kiran Mane comes into the video and greets everyone. Apurva Nemlekar captions the video. “When Dadar Ki Sherni meets Satara cha Bacchan@ KiranManeOfficial mitra! Gamers are back together!”

In the clip, one of their fans wrote, “Wow Kiran and Apoorva together! So good to see each together after so long. All the best Apurva di for your upcoming movie.” Another wrote, “Yeah, this jodi is best! Kiranyaaaaaa when you will work in Marathi cinema.”

Anup Ashok Jagdale is the director and Shashikant Pawar is the producer of the upcoming Marathi historical romance movie Ravarambha. It is based on the life of Maratha Empire soldier Ravrambha Nimbalkar. On May 12,Ravrambha is slated for theatrical premiere.

The movie’s theatrical debut was originally scheduled for April 7 but it was subsequently moved to May 12. The story of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a brave and kind warrior who dreamt of serving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is the focus of the film. Ravrambha’s life and love journey is presented in depth. Ravrambha is the first historical movie to be filmed in the Satara region.

After gaining recognition from Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 and getting fired from the television program Mulgi Jhali Ho, Kiran Mane has been in the news. Kiran often shares in interviews how difficult it was for him to get roles in the entertainment business. Kiran recently talked about his initial days and revealed that his first photo session was done 22 years ago. However, he only had Rs 500 for the photo session, which he managed to get from one of his friends.

