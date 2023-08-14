Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Alia Bhatt To Make An Appearance In Salman Khan's Show?

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was seen in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and has been talking about sister Alia Bhatt and brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on many occasions. The show that will air it’s finale tonight, might have Alia Bhatt as a special guest. Rumours are rife that Alia will feature in a special segment with host Salman Khan and cheer for her sister, Pooja Bhatt.

During the finale week, Pooja, during a task, mentioned that Alia, despite her stardom, never brags about her followers or fans. Not long back, she was in a conversation with fellow housemates Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. The trio were sitting in the garden area, talking about how certain housemates often brought up their social media followers to brag about their popularity. Pooja mentioned that Alia and Ranbir, two very popular stars, never indulge in such conversations.

Two weeks ago, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja and Alia Bhatt’s father, entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in an episode to support Pooja. His appearance took place during the family week. Pooja, Mahesh’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt, was visibly emotional on meeting her father.