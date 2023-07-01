CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Bashes Jad Hadid As He Calls Akanksha Puri 'Bad Kisser'
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Bashes Jad Hadid As He Calls Akanksha Puri 'Bad Kisser'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 07:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Even when Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were sharing a kiss during the task, Pooja Bhatt looked visibly uncomfortable.

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. While their kiss caught everyone’s attention, Jad called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’ later in the show. He was speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev, when he whispered, “She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." This left Pooja Bhatt disappointed and furious.

Pooja Bhatt lashed out at Jad Hadid and said, “I’m sorry, but you’re a b***h if you’re saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." When Jad told her that Akanksha was shivering during the kiss, Pooja lost her cool and added, “Obviously, what would a girl do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? That comment was not in order. I’m sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don’t say that."

Following this, Jad defended himself saying he was just sharing his opinion when Pooja told him, “You don’t tell us about your opinion, tell her instead." “I thought you were a man and not a boy," she further added.

Earlier, during the kiss too, Pooja Bhatt looked visibly uncomfortable and even asked Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered last month on June 17. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air for six weeks, after which a winner will be crowned. All the contestants are locked up in a house under CCTV surveillance, where they would have to live together and complete tasks to win. The show is currently streaming on JioCinema.

RELATED NEWS

The contestants for this season include Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bigg Boss OTT 2
  2. Pooja Bhatt
  3. Akanksha Puri
  4. TV
first published:July 01, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 07:30 IST