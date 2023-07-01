Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Bashes Jad Hadid As He Calls Akanksha Puri 'Bad Kisser'

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. While their kiss caught everyone’s attention, Jad called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’ later in the show. He was speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev, when he whispered, “She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." This left Pooja Bhatt disappointed and furious.

Pooja Bhatt lashed out at Jad Hadid and said, “I’m sorry, but you’re a b***h if you’re saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." When Jad told her that Akanksha was shivering during the kiss, Pooja lost her cool and added, “Obviously, what would a girl do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? That comment was not in order. I’m sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don’t say that."

Following this, Jad defended himself saying he was just sharing his opinion when Pooja told him, “You don’t tell us about your opinion, tell her instead." “I thought you were a man and not a boy," she further added.

#SalmanKhan had said he will let #BiggBossOTT2 contestants cross the line, Lets see who he reacts to this Kiss by #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid pic.twitter.com/tOJrRojw05— Asad Mahmood (@Asad889908) June 29, 2023

Earlier, during the kiss too, Pooja Bhatt looked visibly uncomfortable and even asked Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered last month on June 17. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air for six weeks, after which a winner will be crowned. All the contestants are locked up in a house under CCTV surveillance, where they would have to live together and complete tasks to win. The show is currently streaming on JioCinema.

The contestants for this season include Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan.