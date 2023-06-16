Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone To Make A Comeback; Says 'It Was A Turning Point In My Career'

Sunny Leone is gearing up to make a comeback on Bigg Boss. JioCinema announced on Friday that the Kennedy actor will be gracing Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Sharing her excitement about it, Sunny shared that returning to Bigg Boss OTT feels like coming home, because it holds many cherished memories for her. “There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny,” she said.

As per insiders of the reality show, Sunny Leone will not be a participant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but a guest. A source revealed to Indianexpress.com, “Sunny will appear as a guest on its premiere. She’ll share the stage with Salman Khan and interact with the participants.”

The excitement is building up as the reality show is gearing up for its second season. It is set to stream on June 17. According to the promo, this season will give the audience the power to influence the game as the tagline says ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. Earlier, the platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. The speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani and Pooja Gor among others.

Earlier, it was reported that Raj Kundra, Kunal Kamra, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi has also been approached by the show. But there have been no official confirmation from their side.