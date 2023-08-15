After surviving for more than 50 days in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The popular YouTuber defeated co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

It is already rumoured that Elvish will be a part of Bigg Boss 17 which is expected to begin in a couple of months. Ask him about it and he says, “I don’t think I would want to enter this season. I was inside the house for more than a month and it was a lot for me. Bigg Boss 17 will go on for three to four months so I am not ready yet but I will surely do it in the future."

While he has truly created history, what has caught the attention of many is the fact that people think this was also done to break the idea that a wild card can’t be a winner. Elvish, who has a YouTube channel by his name which has nearly 13 million subscribers denied it and said, “I don’t think that is true, fans have given me a lot of love and they have voted for me, and hence, I have become the winner. I dedicate my victory to the Elvish army who supported me in huge numbers."

In one of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan strongly criticised Elvish for his conduct towards the women in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. This led to a wave of disappointment among his supporters, who expressed their discontent on Twitter. Some fans even shared a alleged tweet from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, which seemed to contain a veiled threat directed at the Bollywood actor for reprimanding him. Talking about it, he said, “I have no idea that my fans threatened Salman bhai. If they have done it, it is wrong. If my fans are doing this in my name, I don’t like it. No one should get threats in my name. When I was wrong, Salman bhai explained to me as his younger brother and made me realise my mistake. I accepted it and also tried to improve my behaviour in the house."

Elvish beat his fellow housemate and Yotuber Abhishek Malhan in a nail-biting finale to emerge as the winner. Talking about his relationship with Malhan he said, “I had a lot of fights and arguments inside the house with all the contestants except Abhishek. We have always been brothers and what you saw on the show was completely mutual. There is no ill feeling and our strong bond will continue beyond this show."