Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finalists Reflect On Journeys With RJ Mahvash

The anticipation for the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is reaching a crescendo as fans eagerly await the announcement of the winner. The top five finalists - Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan - are on tenterhooks, anxious to learn their fate. In a recent turn of events, RJ Mahvash entered the Bigg Boss house for an exclusive chat show, adding an intriguing twist to the final week of the show.

The innovative Radio Bigg Boss segment brought a unique talk show experience directly to the housemates. The engaging conversations provided a platform for the top five finalists to reflect on their journeys, share their experiences, and express their thoughts.

Bebika Dhurve: From Underdog to Emotional Moments

Bebika Dhurve, the first guest on Radio Bigg Boss, discussed the highs and lows of her journey within the house. She candidly spoke about feeling like an underdog due to the overwhelming popularity of other contestants with larger fan bases. Bebika’s emotional side came to the forefront as she recounted a particularly poignant moment - the departure of Cyrus Broacha from the house, which left a deep impact on her.

Manisha Rani: Fulfilling Dreams and Learning Valuable Lessons

In her conversation with RJ Mahvash, Manisha Rani expressed her happiness at fulfilling her dream of being a part of Bigg Boss. She mentioned that the experience made her feel special and emphasized her attachment to fellow contestants Abhishek and Elvish, whom she would miss the most. Manisha playfully referred to Bebika as a “flipper" and shared that the journey taught her important qualities like patience and active listening. She also didn’t shy away from voicing her opinion, stating that she considered Pooja to be the least deserving contestant and commented on Pooja’s aura.

Elvish Yadav: Impact Over Duration and Emotional Moments

Elvish Yadav, known for his strong presence as a wildcard contestant, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with RJ Mahvash. He addressed the common observation about his wildcard entry, asserting that the impact he created mattered more than the duration he spent in the house. Despite joining later, he strongly believes in his deservingness to win. Elvish’s emotions surfaced as he spoke about missing his mother profoundly during his Bigg Boss journey. He fondly recalled the touching moment when he got to see his mother through a video call, describing her emotional response.

Pooja Bhatt: Unwavering Authenticity and Lessons Learned

Pooja Bhatt took centre stage in her conversation with RJ Mahvash. Reflecting on her journey, she highlighted her entry into the house with honesty and authenticity, showing her true self without pretence. Looking back, she expressed that if given another chance, she would shift her focus towards imparting life lessons rather than striving to make others understand her perspective. Pooja singled out Bebika as someone she would especially like to educate.

Abhishek Malhan: Personal Insights and Self-Discovery

Abhishek Malhan shared his thoughts in a heart-to-heart conversation with RJ Mahvash. He conveyed the profound significance of the entire journey, as he navigated a whirlwind of emotions over a relatively short span of two months. Through this experience, he gained insights into his personal preferences, and attachments, and embarked on a journey of self-discovery.