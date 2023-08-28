Bigg Boss Tamil 7 To Premiere In October; Know The Likely Contestants

The most anticipated show of the Tamil TV Industry, Bigg Boss, is likely to start its seventh season in October this year. The makers released the first promo of the show on August 18. With it, rumours of superstar Kamal Haasan being removed as the show’s host have been quashed. He will be hosting the show this year too. The details of the show such as its theme, contestants and premiere date are yet to be revealed by the makers. Amid all this, the list of the contestants who are expected to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is making rounds on social media. Bigg Boss Tamil didn’t perform well on the TRP charts last year. One of the reasons was the lack of popular celebrity contestants in the show. This year, the makers are planning to bring the popular faces and add new tasks, to make the show interesting for the audience. According to reports, the upcoming season is likely to run for 105 days.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 will have 18 contestants initially, which may or may not be followed by wildcard entries, suggests the report. Let’s take a look at the contestants who are expected to participate in the show. This year, the contestants are arriving from diverse fields of entertainment such as films, TV and social media. The tentative list also includes Sharmila, the first women bus driver in Coimbatore, who rose to fame after a recent controversy around DMK MP Kanimozhi. She apparently quit her job due to the disrespectful nature of the bus owners towards the MP.

The list also includes a journalist named Ranjith, model Nina; actors Santhosh Prathab, J Vignesh and Babloo Prithveeraj; actress Sonia Agarwal, actor Appaz, choreographer Sridhar, social media influencer Dharsha Gupta, anchor-VJ Parvathy, actress Rekha Nair, actor Kallori Akhil, actress-model Ammu Abhirami, anchor-actor VJ Rakshan, actress-VJ Jacqueline, actress Ratchitha’s husband – Dinesh Gopalswamy, model Ravikumar and Sharmila. This is a tentative list, and official confirmation has not been given regarding the same yet.

The recent promo, which was released by the makers, reveals that Kamal Haasan will be seen in a double role in the show. Also, there will be two Big Boss houses this time.

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for the much-anticipated sequel of his movie Indian. It is directed by Shankar. He will be also commencing the shoot of his movie Project K. It is reported that the actor played a negative role in the movie.