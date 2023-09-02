Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: A Look At The Likely Contestants Of The Show

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial TV reality shows and its Tamil version has gained popularity over the years. Several celebrities from the film and TV industry participate in the show every year. And now, Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to come back to the small screen with season 7.

The new season is expected to start by the end of September or October. The final list of contestants is yet to be announced. But as per reports, many actors from Vijay TV might feature on Bigg Boss Tamil this year. Singer-actress Rajalakshmi Senthil might participate in the show. TV host Bhavana Balakrishnan has also been approached for the upcoming season, as per reports.

According to sources, the last season couldn’t create an impact on the audience. Thus, the makers are planning to bring in famous and prominent faces this year. The reports added that celebrities who have been approached for the show are Dharsha Gupta, Parvathy VJ, Rekha Nair, Sonia Agarwal, Ranjith, Sarath Raj, Roshini Haripriyan and Uma Riyaz Khan.

Bhavana Balakrishnan, who is also a video jockey, cricket commentator, playback singer, anchor, and dancer, has reportedly been approached. Bhavana is a well-known sports journalist and has hosted several events. Prominent TV actress and folk singer Rajalakshmi Senthil might also participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

Recently, the makers shared a promo video of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. It was revealed that the show’s host, actor Kamal Haasan, will be seen in a dual role. The promo also informed that there will be two houses this time in Bigg Boss, a first of its kind in the TV reality show. The makers mentioned that there will be around 15 contestants and 60 cameras. The official list of contestants will be announced at the grand premiere of the show by Kamal Hassan.