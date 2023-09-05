Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contestant Gautham Krishna To Lead This P Naveen Kumar Directorial

In a grand ceremony on Sunday, Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 took off with a bang, promising viewers a fun-filled season like never before. At the opening ceremony, the show’s host, actor Nagarjuna, claimed that this season would exceed expectations. A total of 14 contestants entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house, setting the stage for a season filled with twists and surprises. Among the participants is the actor Gautham Krishna.

While the buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is already at its peak, a piece of news regarding Gautham has been making the headlines now. The actor is set to lead an upcoming film produced under the banner of Seven Hills Productions, marking it as their third movie.

This yet-to-be-titled film boasts an ensemble cast featuring actresses Shweta Awasthi and Ramya Kuraleti, alongside Gautham. The other actors to feature in the film include Posani Krishna Murali, Anita Chaudhary, Shafi, RK Mama, Anand Chakrapani, Bhadram and Ping Pong Surya, among others. The music for the film will be given by Judah Sandhy.

Directed by P Naveen Kumar, the project is still in its early stages. Talking about the film, director Kumar said in an interview, “This is the story of a middle-class boy who has grown from a student to a corporate level. The film will entertain all sections of the audience from youth to family audience. We will announce the title soon." He added, “Gautham got good recognition with the movie Akash Veedhullo."

Commenting on the film’s shoot, the director further said, “We have successfully completed three schedules. The title and first look will be released soon. The movie is coming out very well and we hope the audience will encourage us."

Seven Hills Productions, under the leadership of Satish Kumar, previously earned recognition for their work on Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku, the 2021 Telugu comedy-drama written by Vasudeva Murthy and directed by Ram Narayan.