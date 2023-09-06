Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Heated Arguments Among Contestants As They Take Part In Nominations

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows in India. Every year, contestants, primarily from the film and television worlds, take part in the show. The show has a lot of popularity in India, and it is made in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and more. Recently, the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on TV on September 3. It is one of the most popular reality TV shows among the Telugu-speaking audience. There have been many celebrities who have joined the show. The popular reality show is hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Recently, the promo for one of the episodes was released, which has created a lot of hype on social media. The theme of the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu is Ulta-Pulta. The makers have promised to entertain households across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The team has introduced many new people to the house. There is a combination of commoners as well as celebrities, which is expected to add an extra dose of entertainment to the show. In the initial episodes, the audience was left disappointed, as nothing much happened. The contestants were introduced to the house, and they started interacting with each other.

A new promo has revealed that a lot will be happening in the upcoming episode. In the promo, it was seen that the Bigg Boss had suggested that each contestant should mention the names of those who do not deserve to be in the house. After this announcement, all the contestants started the nomination process. While taking the names, people started shouting at each other. There were fights between Rathika, Pallavi Prashanth, and Priyanka Jain during the nomination process. Shobha Shetty was also spotted making a fuss about the situation. Kiran Rathore was mostly targeted by contestants, stating that she doesn’t speak Telugu.

Later, Bigg Boss even tried to unite the contestants by giving them a team-based task. After watching the latest promo, the fans are now finally happy that the reality show is living up to its name. Earlier, the last season of Bigg Boss failed to entertain the audience, and there are a lot of expectations for the new season.