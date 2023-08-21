Bigg Boss Telugu 7 To Premiere On Star Maa On This Date

The popularity surrounding the television reality show Bigg Boss is something unparalleled. On August 14, the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently drew its curtains, with YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy. But Indian viewers of the reality program need not get disappointed as the Telugu version of Bigg Boss season 7 is just around the corner.

In fact, much to the excitement of fans, it has been revealed that Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is ready to premiere on the entertainment channel, Star Maa on September 3. And once again Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host.

On Sunday, the official social media handle of Star Maa dropped an intriguing promo video of the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu 7, featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni. The show is also being termed ‘’Ulta Pulta’ for reasons unknown. “Gear up for a Bigg Boss revolution! It’s not a conclusion, but an electrifying new chapter that will flip your perceptions of Ulta Pulta with the ever-charming Nagarjuna. Are you intrigued? Excited? The grand launch is on September 3rd. Bigg Boss Telugu 7, exclusively on Star Maa," read the tweet.

The video recorded an intense moment between a man, hanging onto dear life at the edge of a clip while a woman above was seen desperately trying to pull him up. Soon the woman offered the man her dupatta following which the man began to climb upwards quite strenuously. But soon things turned for the worst when the woman suddenly got a sneeze. In reflex, when she tried to cover her mouth, she accidentally let go of the dupatta, resulting in the man falling down the cliff. The promo indicates that Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will be full of unexpected twists and turns, keeping viewers on their toes.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, failed to impress the masses upon its inception on Star Maa on September 4, 2022. Now, if reports are to be believed, the makers of the latest 7th edition of Bigg Boss Telugu are planning to make the reality show more entertaining for binge-watchers. Besides Star Maa, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will also air on Disney+Hotstar.