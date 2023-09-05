Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Welcomes Commoner Pallavi Prashanth As Contestant; Check His Remuneration

The seventh edition of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu was finally launched on the Star Maa TV channel on September 3. The show is hosted by superstar Nagarjuna. This year, 14 contestants are participating in this show. On the inaugural episode of the show, actors Vijay Deverakoda and Naveen Polishetty attended as the chief guests to promote their respective movies, Kushi and Ms Polishetty Mr Polishetty. The highlight of the episode was the fun banter between the actors. Bigg Boss participants are usually movie stars or popular figures from other fields. Bigg Boss Telugu 7’s makers changed the theme of the show every year. This time, they have included a commoner as their contestant too. They started inviting non-celebrities to participate in the show last year.

This year, YouTuber Pallavi Prashanth is the first commoner contestant of the show. He entered as the 13th contestant in the Bigg Boss house. He is a farmer and lives in a village in Hyderabad. Pallavi Prashanath entered the show by bringing rice and the soil from his land, as a gift to Nagarjuna. In return, Nagarjuna gifted him a mirchi (spice) tree.

According to reports, Pallavi Prashanth previously posted a video showcasing his desire to enter the Bigg Boss house. The video went viral and got to the notice of the reality show makers. Hence, he was then invited to the show. As for the remuneration, Prashanth is reportedly getting Rs 1 lakh per week to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. No confirmation about this news has been received.

Prashanth is gaining sympathy for his innocence in the show. He is also receiving good reception from social media users. In the inaugural episode, Naveen Polishetty and Vijay Deverakonda gave a task to him. They asked him to tie a friendship band on the wrist of his fellow contestant Rathika. The viewers are loving the bond of friendship between this duo.

Bigg Boss Telugu makers have changed the voting policy of the show this year. Earlier, the audience could cast 10 votes for any contestant present in the show. These 10 votes were not given to only one contestant, but to all those they liked. From this year, one person can only vote for one contestant at a time.