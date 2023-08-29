Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ariyana Glory Is Elegance Personified In Red Saree

Renowned for her charismatic anchoring skills on Telugu TV shows, actress Ariyana Glory has etched her name in the hearts of many. Earning widespread recognition through her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, she has consistently enchanted audiences with her on-screen charm and impeccable style choices. Leveraging the power of social media, Ariyana frequently shares updates about her daily endeavours and upcoming projects, actively engaging with her fans.

Ariyana’s social media presence is nothing short of dynamic. Regularly connecting with her followers through videos and photos, she recently caused a stir by unveiling stunning images of herself draped in an elegant red saree.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress gracefully adorns a plain red saree accentuated by a silver necklace. Each photo in the series showcases Ariyana’s versatility, as she poses with minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Expressing her affection for this traditional attire, she accompanies the pictures with heart emojis in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariyana Glory (@ariyanaglory)

The response from Ariyana’s admirers has been overwhelming, with a shower of affection in the form of heart and rose emojis filling the comment section. Boasting a follower count of over one million on Instagram, her popularity is undeniable.

Her previous posts also mirror her penchant for traditional ensembles. Demonstrating her flair for diverse styles, Ariyana shared images donning a splendid blue printed lehenga paired with a floral dupatta. Embellished with an embroidered blouse, the look is further enriched by gold-plated jewellery, including an intricate waist chain. Captioning the pictures, she emphasizes that traditional outfits are perpetually in vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariyana Glory (@ariyanaglory)

Following the circulation of this viral post, fans eagerly expressed their admiration, dubbing her appearance in traditional attire as “glorious" and “beautiful." Such sentiments were articulated in the comment section of the post, where one user even lauded her “looks, costume, and beauty."

Ariyana Glory’s journey in the entertainment industry encompasses notable roles in films like Anubhavinchu Raja and the TV series Avakai Animutyam. Yet, it was her participation in the prestigious reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4, that catapulted her to heightened fame and visibility.

Commencing her career as an anchor with Studio One in Hyderabad, Ariyana helmed a range of popular TV programs, including Gemini Comedy, Mana Stars, ETV Abhiruchi, and IDream.