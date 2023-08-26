Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ariyana Glory Slays Traditional Look In Blue Lehenga

Ariyana Glory is a well-known Telugu television anchor, actress, social media influencer and former participant in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. She always tries to experiment with her looks and keeps her followers updated on Instagram.

Recently, she posted a few pictures in a beautiful blue printed lehenga with a floral (print) dupatta on a net fabric with an embroidered blouse embracing her traditional look. She enhanced her look by choosing minimal makeup and keeping her wavy hair untied. She can also be seen wearing heavy jewellery in gold plated along with a waist chain.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Traditional fashion and looks never go out of style (smiley emoji), followed by modern thinking, traditional look (flying kiss emoji)."

As soon as she posted the pictures, her followers started showering her with love. Users started commenting on her post mentioning how beautiful she looks in the traditional attire. One of the users wrote, “Traditional look, beautiful (heart emoji)." Another user said, “The costume and your looks- beautiful and gorgeous."

The actress, sometimes, also faces harsh comments and trolling when users body shame her about her looks and outfits, though Ariyana seems not to be affected by this and flaunts her beauty.

Ariyana Glory started her anchoring career in Hyderabad with Studio One and hosted a few successful shows like Mana Stars, Gemini Comedy, IDream, and others. She received recognition after her appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and managed to secure the third runner-up position.

She was also seen playing supporting roles in films like Anubhavinchu Raja, directed by Srinivas Gavireddy. She had also participated in a dance reality show, BB Jodi, paired with Avinash, and the anchor was also seen in a Telugu short film.

Ariyana is known to have many talents and an on-screen charming presence that make her shine in the Telugu entertainment industry. Her followers are eagerly waiting to know about her upcoming projects as she marks her identity in showbiz with her talent.