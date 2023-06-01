Bigg Boss Telugu Makers Planning Major Changes For Season 7: Reports

A lot has been written about the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu as the show has already created a massive buzz among the fans. Recently, a huge update on Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has been doing rounds. While the sixth season did not manage to entertain the audience, the reports suggest that the makers are planning something different for the latest season.

It is believed that the participation of common people is one of the factors the audience lost interest in the show. That is the reason that makers are planning to include a few controversial candidates in season 7 of the show. As per reports, they are likely to implement the reverse concept. It would not be about people becoming enemies but making enemies into friends. The rumour mill also claims that Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is going to feature a divorced couple as contestants. It is reported that Mitraaw Sharma, who appeared in Bigg Boss Non-Stop (season 1), is also going to enter the Bigg Boss house this time.

While the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani. Now, Nagarjuna continues to host Bigg Boss Telugu since season 3. The third season of the reality show received a rating of 17.9, the fourth season got an 18.5 rating. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 season got a 15.70 rating and the latest sixth season saw a dip in the rating to 8.86. As can be understood from the ratings, the interest of the people is slowly decreasing compared to the earlier seasons. Now, it remains to be seen if the new tactics planned by the makers would yield any positive change in the ratings.

A few reports regarding the show suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna is likely to take over as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. However, it remains to be seen who ends up hosting the latest season and if it can make an impact on the viewers.