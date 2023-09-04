Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Premieres With A Star-Studded Lineup, Have A Look

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, based on the Dutch show Big Brother, began on September 3. Hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show features 14 contestants eagerly awaited by fans.

The launch event saw Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty appear in the show to promote their releases Kushi and Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty.

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 house welcomed a diverse group of contestants:

Priyanka Jain: Known for her roles in Mounaraagam and Janaki Kalaganaledu, Priyanka has also appeared in Telugu films like Chalthe Chalthe, Evadu Thakkuva Kadu, and Golisoda.

Shivaji: A versatile figure in politics, acting, and dubbing, Shivaji has left his mark in films like Missamma, Ammayi Bagundi, and Tata Birla. He returns to the industry through Bigg Boss Telugu.

Sandeep Reddy: This talented dancer and choreographer gained recognition through a dance reality show and has choreographed for films including Pawanism and Leader.

Shobha Shetty: Known for her role as Dr. Monitha in the daily soap Karthika Deepam, Shobha is a Kannada-based Telugu actress renowned for her fitness dedication.

Shakeela: An actress known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Reports suggest she intends to share some of her life experiences on the show.

Damini Bhatla: A singer and songwriter who rose to fame with her song Pacha Bottasi from the film Baahubali: The Beginning.

Prince Yawar: An actor and model who began his journey with the TV serial Chandrakanta in 2017.

Subhashree Rayaguru: An actress, model, anchor, and lawyer, Subhashree started her career as a model and won titles like VLCC Femina Miss India, Odisha, in 2020. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Rudraveena.

Tasty Teja: A popular Indian actor and YouTuber known for his food-related content.

Ratika Nayak: An actress and model prominently working in the Telugu film industry. She began her career in 2019 as a model and won titles such as Delhi Times Fresh Face Season 12 and Miss Diva 2020.

Amardeep Chowdary: An actor and dancer who started in a short film titled Parinayam and later appeared in several films and serials.

Kiran Rathod: A renowned actor and model with appearances in several Tamil and Telugu films, including Yaadein and Souten: The Other Woman.

Gautham Krishna: He made his debut in 2022 with the film Aakasa Veedullo and is set to join the Bigg Boss house.

Pallavi Prashanth: A popular YouTuber with almost 253K subscribers, Pallavi creates farming-related content. He is the second farmer contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu after Gangavva.