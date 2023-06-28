Biju Menon-starrer Nadanna Sambhavam's Motion Poster Unveiled

Malayalam actor Biju Menon has collaborated with the filmmaker Vishnu Narayan and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu for the film Nadanna Sambhavam. Shooting for this film has been wrapped up. Now the production house Anup Kannan Stories has unveiled a beautiful motion poster of this movie on Instagram.

The glimpse gives an idea that the film might be a family entertainer. An interesting highlight of the poster is that in some of the animated figures, heads have been replaced by CCTV cameras. Can this be one of the crucial links to the theme of Nadanna Sambhavam? Makers have not divulge any details about it. “Attention, everyone!!! From Anup Kannan Stories, presenting to you a sparkling combo of Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu," the caption reads. The motion poster glimpse has garnered around 50,000 views.

Social media users have loved the poster and one of them commented that he would be looking forward to seeing Suraj in a comic role. Others filled the comments section with heart emoticons.

What will be Suraj’s role in Nadanna Sambhavam? There is no clarity regarding this question as of now. Anup Kannan Stories shared a clip on Instagram some time back which showed some of the glimpses from Suraj’s previous films. “What might be Surajettan’s next character???," the caption read. The video had Suraj performing various characters. So, it is difficult to guess which type of role he would play in Nadanna Sambhavam.

Besides Biju and Suraj, actress Shruti Ramachandran, Lijo Mol Jose, Johny Antony, and Sudhi Koppa have also acted in Nadanna Sambhavam. Manesh Madhavan is in charge of the cinematography in this film. Ankit Menon has scored the music for the film. Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John are responsible for the editing. Rajesh Gopinadhan, known for scripting films like Kali (2016) and Djinn (2022) has written the script of Nadanna Sambhavam. Apart from this, no other details are confirmed regarding Nadanna Sambhavam.

Before Nadanna Sambhavam, Biju last acted in the film Thankam, directed by Saheed Arafath and Prinish Prabhakaran. On the other hand, Suraj acted in Madanolsavam, directed by Sudheesh Gopinath. Both films were successful at the box office.