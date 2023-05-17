Bikes Which Gave Lift To Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma Fined; Deets Inside

Mumbai traffic police has issued e-challans to the bike owners who gave lifts to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma.

Over the last several days, social media has been abuzz with pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma taking lifts to avoid traffic in Mumbai. However, tweeple were quick to point out that neither the rider nor the pillion were wearing helmets.

Reacting to the same, the Twitter handle of Mumbai police had mentioned that they will act on it. “We have shared this with traffic branch,” they tweeted. Following this, Mumbai traffic police has now sent an e-challan and imposed a fine on the owners of both the two-wheelers. Senior officers from Mumbai police said that the pictures were verified through CCTV footage.

We have shared this with traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 15, 2023

However, in the case of Anushka Sharma’s rider, he did not have a valid license as his learning license had expired in 2020. This is why he was fined Rs 5000 and the owner of the bike was also fined Rs 5000. Apart from this, they were also fined Rs 500 for helmet-less riding.

top videos

This challan was issued under Sections 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV Act. Both the owners have paid their fines.

For the unversed, earlier this week, Amitabh revealed he took a ride on a bike with a stranger after he was running late for work. The superstar shared a picture on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner." Later in the day, a video of Anushka taking a seat on the pillion seat without a helmet also went viral on social media.