Billie Eilish Calls Ex-Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Her 'Homie Forever'

Billie Eilish and ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford may have called it quits for each other but they continue to remain good friends. The duo dated each other for less than a year and it was during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the Bad Guy hitmaker divulged details of how their bond has grown since the separation. The revelation came after a curious fan ended up enquiring about Jesse Rutherford. Even though the well-wisher didn’t put forward a specific question, it didn’t take long for Billie to confirm they share an amicable relationship even today.

“Very very good friends only," she responded, adding that Jesse remains her “Homie forever."

If that wasn’t enough, Billie also candidly opened up about her current relationship status during the Q&A session. When a fan asked if she was dating anyone, the musician replied, “No sir."

Elsewhere during the online interaction, the Lovely songstress shared tips about how to manage stress and also hinted about what hair colour she’s likely to try next.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship gained considerable attention for their 10-year age gap. The lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood and the Ocean Eyes singer’s relationship first came into the limelight in October 2022 after TMZ released photographs of the two hanging out in West Hollywood. Adding more spark to their romance rumours was the duo’s attendance at Coachella together. It wasn’t long until the pair went Instagram official last Halloween. What stole the limelight was the choice of costumes that took a jibe at the criticism surrounding their age difference. In a since-deleted post, Billie was seen dressed as a baby while her ex chose to be an elderly man.

The ex-couple made several public appearances including a red carpet outing donning pajamas in November. It was only in March that Billie was head over heels about their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars. This was followed by an Easter celebration before a source close to the duo confirmed the pair had split amicably in May.

Billie Eilish recently made massive headlines for her Barbie song What Was I Made For? Last month she channelled her inner doll in a self-directed music video of the piano ballad track that was also shared on her Instagram profile.

Donning a yellow dress, Billie explained how the hit track came out to be in the caption segment while also sharing intriguing behind-the-scenes details.