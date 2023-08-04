Billie Eilish Remembers Angus Cloud At Lollapalooza, Sings 'Never Felt So Alone' From Euphoria

The ongoing Lollapalooza music festival witnessed an exceptionally heartfelt gesture from singer Billie Eilish, who remembered late actor Angus Cloud and paid him a musical tribute on stage.

Amid her headline performance, she chose to sing the song, ‘Never Felt So Alone,’ which featured in one of the episodes of the second season of HBO teen drama Euphoria, in which Cloud played an audience-favourite character of a kind-hearted drug dealer, named Fezco.

She also said “RIP Angus Cloud everybody," to the audience after her performance.

Here’s how the performance unfolded:

The stage came alive with Billie Eilish’s resonating melodies, beginning with her meticulously rehearsed pieces. The crowd’s energy was undeniably palpable, especially during the rendition of her hit, ‘Bad Guy.’ However, the atmosphere underwent an emotional transformation as the show progressed, leading to a heartfelt tribute to Angus Cloud. Billie Eilish’s selection of ‘Never Felt So Alone,’ marked the conclusion of the performance.

British singer Timothy Lee McKenzie, better known by his stage name, Labrinth, originally composed the score and soundtrack for the song, along with vocals from Billie Eilish.

Angus Cloud’s fellow actors have unreservedly opened up about the profound impact of his untimely passing. Billie Eilish, in addition to dedicating a segment of her Lollapalooza set to him, shared her own reflections on his departure. Co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney took to their Instagram platforms to offer heartfelt memorials, expressing sentiments of longing and missed opportunities. Sydney Sweeney conveyed her wish for more shared moments with Angus, lamenting the absence of those cherished embraces.

Although the cause of his passing remains officially undisclosed, his family and friends have reportedly said that Angus had descended into depression after his father’s death, merely a few days prior to his own. His family has asked for support and privacy at this time as they deal with their profound loss.

While Euphoria enthusiasts across the globe are still grappling with the profound loss of the 25-year-old charismatic actor, some reports also indicate that Angus had completed filming for a thriller in the weeks leading up to his return home to his father. Fans across the globe await the official confirmation of the late actor’s film.