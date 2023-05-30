Binary Makers Allege Joy Mathew Threw Away The Script, Other Things On Sets; Actor Responds

The makers of the Malayalam movie, Binary, have made many allegations against the senior actor, Joy Mathew and others in a press conference on May 28. They alleged that several actors refused to attend the promotion event even after getting paid in full. The director of the movie, Jaisik Ali also reportedly alleged that the Drishyam 2 actor Joy Mathew threw away the script of the film during the shoot. This was followed by other serious complaints by the music director, Ramesh Babu. After this, Joy Mathew posted his replies on Facebook to the allegations made against him by the director and the other crew members.

The actor and director, Joy Mathew, posted his bold replies for each allegation made by the Binary makers through a Facebook post. He did so while taunting the media and people who were believing the same. In the post, he justifies the allegation about him throwing away the script. He writes that it is true. He threw the script away because of the obscene conversations between the Chief Minister and a smuggler. It was not a part of the story, he wrote. Upon asking the director about the same, Venky replied that they need the recent political event to make the movie a hit. This made Joy Mathew angry and he threw away the script.

The music director of the movie, Ramesh Babu also claimed that the actor Joy Mathew threw away the costume to the face of the costume designer because it had a sambar stain on it. Replying to the same, Joy Mathew said that he didn’t throw the costume to the face of the designer but to the corner of the room. He further clarified that the role he was playing was of an American man, so the sambar stain didn’t make any sense. After this, he went to his home and wore his shirt and came back to enact that part of the movie. “ Costume girl still sends me good morning messages and flowers because she understands it”, wrote Joy Mathew on Facebook.

Quashing the next allegation of not attending the promotion event even after being paid in full, the actor wrote that he decided not to attend the event because he cannot share the stage with a person who is out on bail. He said that I and my coworkers have made the decision that they cannot share the platform with someone who is now free on bail in the case brought by the Koyilandi police about the kidnapping of a Dalit girl. Regarding the payment, he requested the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists ( AMMA) and other producer’s associations to check their files as he has already complained about not receiving the amount.