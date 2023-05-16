Bindu Reveals Zeenat Aman Was A 'Flirt' In The 70's; Says Sharmila Tagore Was The 'Most Stylish'

Veteran actress Bindu, known for her dance sequences and vamp roles, recently answered a rapid-fire question session about her peers from the 1970s. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she disclosed who she considered the biggest flirt in the film industry, the host of the best parties, and the most skilled at improvising scenes and the answers are now going viral! Bindu also shared her craziest fan experience, recounting a man who sent her multiple letters written in his own blood. The incident left a lasting impact on her, and she had considered involving the police if the letters persisted, fortunately, they eventually stopped.

During the interview, when asked to name one 70s actor who used to flirt with their co-stars the most, Bindu shared, “Kaun kar raha tha? Zeenat Aman.” Quickly apologising, she added, “Sorry, Zeenat ji!” On being asked to name an actor of her generation who could improvise entire scenes, she promptly said, “Definitely Amitabh Bachchan, and then Rajesh Khanna.” She gave Sharmila Tagore the tag of the most stylish actress. “She was always conscious of everything. Perfect.”

When asked about the film personality best known for hosting the big parties, Bindu named Raj Kapoor. According to her, no one could match his legendary parties. “He was famous for his parties. Unke jaisi party na kisi ne di hai, na koi de payega, kitni bhi koshish kar le, woh baat nahi ayegi (No one has thrown parties like him, nor will anyone be able to, no matter how much they try, that essence won’t be the same)."

Bindu is renowned for her roles in movies like “Do Raaste," “Kati Patang," “Ittefaq," and “Abhimaan." On the other hand, Zeenat Aman has garnered a fresh wave of fans from the younger generation through her Instagram debut, attracting attention on social media platforms.