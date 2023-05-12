Bindu Takes Dig At Jaya Bachchan As She Recalls Being Denied Award, Says 'Yeh Andar Ki Baatein...'

Veteran actress Bindu, known for her roles in numerous films from the 70s and 80s, recently revealed her disappointment over not receiving awards in the early years of her career. Despite being nominated nine times for the Filmfare Awards, she never won. Bindu believes that she was denied an award for her debut film “Do Raaste" (1969) simply because she was a newcomer.

However, she pointed out that this reasoning was not applied when Jaya Bachchan won an award for her debut film “Guddi" (1971). In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 82-year-old actress revealed that she was denied the Filmfare award for “Do Raaste" despite receiving the highest number of votes from the jury. She went on to reveal that such decisions are made behind closed doors and mentioned that this has happened to her multiple times throughout her career, particularly at the Filmfare Awards. She said, “Yeh andar ki baatein hain, mereko pata bhi chala tha ki sabse zyada votes milne ki bavajood, mujhe award nahi diya gaya. This happened three to four times, and this has always happened at Filmfare.”

She further added that she received a nomination for ‘Do Raaste,’ but the jury allegedly questioned how they could award her for her debut film. “They were like ‘How can we give you an award for your first film?’ But at the same time, they gave Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) an award for Guddi because she was the heroine. They didn’t give it to me. I was nominated for Dastaan also. I got votes, but again they didn’t give me the award.”

She went on to say that she was upset back then because receiving awards as a newcomer would have boosted her confidence. “When an artiste is new in the industry and gets an award, the enthusiasm and happiness are of a different type only. It gives motivation. I would say give awards to budding artistes to boost their confidence,” she added.

Bindu has been part of films like Ittefaq, Abhimaan and more.