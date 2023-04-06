Bipasha Basu And Dino Morea Were Not The First Choices For Raaz, These Actors Were

Bollywood film Raaz hit the silver screens in 2002. The classic horror movie, directed by Vikram Bhatt, starred Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu. Once this film was released in the theatres, Bipasha started to get a lot of offers from other producers and directors. Raaz became the turning point of Bipasha’s career. Did you know that she wasn’t the first choice of the makers for the film?

The film was first offered to actress Lisa Ray, who dropped out of the shoot due to personal reasons. Raaz even got shelved for a while after that. Dino referred Bipasha’s name to Vikram, which eventually led to her casting. Even Dino Morea wasn’t the first choice for the male lead in the film.

The makers wanted to cast Anil Kapoor. He had never been in a horror film and denied the role he was offered. The next actor in line to take the role was Dino Morea. This was how Dino and Bipasha came together on screen.

Bipasha and Dino showed amazing on-screen chemistry in Raaz and the audience loved the film. The duo paved the way for Raaz to become a sensational horror film that is reminisced by people to this day, whenever a discussion about good horror films in India happens. The romantic horror movie won hearts and scared the viewers so much that it etched a memory in their minds forever.

The movie had some memorable songs too, that people listen to even today. There were a lot of jump-scare moments in the film that kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. During the shooting of the film, Bipasha got so scared that she had innumerable sleepless nights. Doing this film made her popular in the horror genre and she started to get a lot more offers.

Bipasha Basu recently embraced motherhood with husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. She welcomed her daughter Devi Basu Singh last year in November. She unveiled her baby’s face to the world today, April 6, on her social media handle. Posting two adorable pictures of Devi, she captioned: “Hello world … I am Devi. #devibasusinghgrover".

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News