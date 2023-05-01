Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover’s 7th Wedding Anniversary Was All About Dance And Fun; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Sunday celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple, who has been grabbing all attention after their daughter Devi’s arrival, shared a glimpse of their celebrations and it was all about fun, dance with their close friends.

Bipasha took to her social media handle and shared a video in which she was seen twinning with her husband Karan. They wore black outfits. Bipasha opted for a black polka-dotted dress and cool shades whereas the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sported a black t-shirt paired with denim pants of the same colour. The couple danced and then cut the cake. They also wished “Happy Anniversary" to each other. The flower petals were also seen showering upon them. The video ended with them feeding cake to each other.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Bipasha wrote, “7 beautiful years together as husband and wife. Happy anniversary my love. #monkeylove #monkeyanniversary." Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Soon after the video was shared, several fans and celebrities took to the comment sections to wish the couple. Shamita Shetty wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you." Arti Singh, Neelam Kothari, and others also sent wishes.

On April 28, Bipasha shared a special note for Karan. She shared a throwback video from the day when the couple officially signed the papers to become ‘Mr and Mrs’. In the video, the actress wore a red embroidered saree and a polki-tiered necklace whereas Karan looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Sharing the video, Bipasha had written, “This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. The best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial. Love you forever and ever. #monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife." Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. The couple welcomed their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here