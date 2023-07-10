Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Off To Their First Vacation With Daughter Devi? Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted at the airport today. Looks like they are off to their first vacation with their adorable daughter, Devi. Well, it is not confirmed till now but the couple were seen all happy as they pose for the shutterbugs.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Bipasha was seen holding Devi in her arms. She looked pretty in a blue printed dress. Husband Karan looked dapper in all black as he posed with his wife and daughter. After they were done posing and made their way to the airport gate where they bumped into veteran actor Anupam Kher. All three were seen indulging in some fun chat.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Bipasha Basu was spotted at a gym in Mumbai. She sported an all-black attire and did not stop for the shutterbugs to post for them. Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and argued how the actress looked completely unrecognisable due to her postpartum weight.

However, several other users also jumped into the comment section urging others not to argue over her postpartum weight. Recalling her own pregnancy days, one of the fans wrote, “Wow! Am reminded of myself of how I had become after my son’s delivery. Very relatable!" Another added, “Same here. Made me feel so better to see someone like Bipasha not killing herself to lose baby weight asap and just let the natural course take its way."

Bipasha Basu welcomed her daughter Devi with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. The couple had announced their baby’s name in a joint statement on social media that read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Bipasha is best known for her role in films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jism, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Phir Hera Pheri among others.