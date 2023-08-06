Bipasha Basu Breaks Down Opening Up About Devi’s Open Heart Surgery; ‘Karan Was Not Ready…’

Bipasha Basu welcomed a baby girl Devi with Karan Singh Grover back in November 2022. The actress recently revealed that their daughter underwent heart surgery 3 months after her birth. Devi was born with two holes in her heart. The actress shared that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was born.

During a recent Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha got all teary-eyed and emotional opening up about the same. Talking about her journey in motherhood, she shared that the ride has been really tough ad ‘very different from any normal mother-father. “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers…”

Further opening up about the same, she shared, “We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect… We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

She added, “You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn’t happen, in the second month, didn’t happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

On a closing note, Bipasha shared that the surgery happened and the operation went on for six hours. The actress said that her life stopped when their daughter was inside the operation theatre and added surgery was successful and Devi is doing better.

Bipasha Basu welcomed her daughter Devi with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. The couple had announced their baby’s name in a joint statement on social media that read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Bipasha is best known for her role in films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jism, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Phir Hera Pheri among others.