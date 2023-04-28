Bipasha Basu Calls Karan Singh Grover ‘Best Thing’ As She Celebrates Her 7th Wedding Anniversary

Lovebirds Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover completed 7 years of marital bliss as it’s their wedding anniversary today. To this, the actress took a walk down the memory lane with a throwback video from their D-Day and penned down a note for Karan.

The video was also accompanied by a little note which read, “This happened 7 years back ❤️The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife ❤️Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial ❤️ Love you forever and ever❤️#monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife.” In the video Bipasha and Karan were seen being goofy with each other, while they shared an emotional moment and hugged.

The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film Alone. They fell for each other and tied the knot in 2016. Ever since then, they have been giving us a major couple of goals with their cute PDA. Bipasha and Karan share a great bond and it is visible through their social media posts.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Bipasha opened up about her marriage with Karan. “It has been beautiful. I feel that it is important that your partner is like your best friend. So, we are in complete sync everyday. We do love to spend time together. Doing everything together. It is a fulfilling experience when you come back home and there is someone waiting for you,” she shared.

She added, “He is an all-heart human being. He is emotional and sensitive. He senses every mood of mine and tries to cheer me up always if I am angry or upset with anything in the world. He is the kind of person who makes me smile and laugh a lot, takes care of me… You don’t see such sensitive people around in today’s time but Karan is a person who is ruled by heart, which is my most favourite thing about him. I’m lucky to have a husband like him because he does not believe in a man-woman divide. He helps me in everything.”

The couple welcomed a baby girl last year and named her Devi. They often drop glimpses of the little one on social media.

