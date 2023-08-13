Bipasha Basu Celebrates Devi’s 9th Month Birthday Post Her Heart Surgery; Calls Her ‘Warrior Princess’

Back in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a daughter and named her Devi. Time and again, the actress shares fun moments and snippets of their bundle of joy. Recently she made the shocking revelation of her baby daughter Devi being born with two holes in her heart. Suffering from ventricular septal defect (VSD), the little munchkin underwent surgery at just three months old to rectify her abnormal heart.

Today, as her daughter turns 9 months old, the actress penned a heartwarming note for her baby girl and called her a ‘warrior princess’. “Our Devi turns 9 months ❤️Wanted to thank everyone for all the love and blessings for her Grateful to all Our Braveheart Baby is a warrior princess❤️ Durga Durga Jai Mata Di ,” she wrote in the caption.

It was during an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia that Bipasha Basu publicly disclosed and broke down while speaking about her child’s medical condition. She shared, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers…”

She added, “You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn’t happen, in the second month, didn’t happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

On a closing note, Bipasha shared that the surgery happened and the operation went on for six hours. The actress said that her life stopped when their daughter was inside the operation theatre and added surgery was successful and Devi is doing better.

Bipasha Basu welcomed her daughter Devi with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. The couple had announced their baby’s name in a joint statement on social media that read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Bipasha is best known for her role in films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jism, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Phir Hera Pheri among others.