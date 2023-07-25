Bipasha Basu Looks Chic In Red Co-ord Set, Is All Smiles As She Gets Papped; Watch

Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. She was on Tuesday spotted in the city in a stunning red co-ord set. There was no doubt that the Jism actress was exuding grace and charm. She was caught on camera by the paparazzi, who couldn’t get enough of her radiant smile and stylish ensemble.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, has gone viral. In the video, Bipasha Basu looked like a vision in red as she donned an eye-catching co-ord set. The ensemble comprised a red colour sweatshirt and pants. She was seen stepping out of a salon. While posing for the shutterbugs she even flaunted her new haircut. Fans praised her look. One of the fans wrote, “From glamorous babe to baby mommy , she looks amazing in in all her avatars.”

Watch the viral video here:

On Sunday, Bipasha shared an adorable video of her daughter Devi. In a playful and endearing social media post, Bipasha lovingly referred to her daughter as a ‘gundi’. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Bipasha is seen playing with her daughter who can be seen laying on the bed. She captioned the video, “Sunday wrestling with my Dushtu Mishti Devi.”

Devi was pressing her mother’s nose and pulling her hair, while Bipasha was shouting, “I produce a Gundi.” Devi can be seen dressed in a cute floral-printed blue dress. In another story on Instagram, she shared Devi’s pic and captioned it, “My little fashionista.”

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.” Bipasha is best known for her role in films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jism, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Phir Hera Pheri among others.