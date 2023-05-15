Bipasha Basu Reacts To Ameesha Patel Shaming Her For Doing Jism In Old Video; Says 'She is too petite...'

Popular chat show Koffee with Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, has always been known for its ability to stir up discussions in town. Celebrities would often share unheard stories from their personal and professional lives and offer general comments about each other.

One episode that created a lot of buzz during its telecast was the one featuring Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta. During a certain point in the conversation, the topic shifted to Ameesha, and both actors were asked for their opinions on her. Karan Johar brought up Ameesha’s comment about Bipasha’s hips and the fact that Ameesha had once said she wouldn’t have done Jism because her “grandmother would have disapproved".

Bipasha retorted, “I would say first of all Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a role like Jism. It is a very honest (statement), I would not cast her to carry a Jism. You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that. You know, her whole frame is wrong. She would not fit the role.” When reminded about Ameesha’s statement regarding Basu’s hips, the actor coolly said, “Yeah, but they were big, I don’t mind that. It is a good thing. I would like to thank Ameesha for saying that, because now they are small.”

When Karan reminded Lara, who had worked alongside Ameesha in the film Elaan, about Ameesha’s comment referring to Lara and her co-star John Abraham as ‘inconsequential’, Lara said, “The girl is dealing with more than enough in her life to really think or talk about anyone else.”

On work front, Ameesha is set to star in the sequel of her 2001 hit Gadar, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, where she’s paired with Sunny Deol.