Bipasha Basu Reveals Devi Is A Social Butterfly: 'She Fights With Me To Show Her Face To Paps'

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently made the shocking revelation of her baby daughter Devi being born with two holes in her heart. Suffering from ventricular septal defect (VSD), the little munchkin underwent surgery at just three months old to rectify her abnormal heart. It was during an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia that Bipasha Basu publicly disclosed and broke down while speaking about her child’s medical condition. The nearly one-year-old lively Devi also made a special cameo in the live session alongside her mom. From talking about her passion for exercising or her chatty antics, proud mom Bipasha couldn’t control herself from candidly addressing her friendly behaviour.

According to Bipasha Basu, Devi could do difficult exercises when she was 19 days old. “She is beautiful and she is going to be an athlete. She could do pull-ups, planks at 19 days old," the mother said. The Ajnabee star went on to reveal how it’s nearly impossible to hide her daughter from paps. “She loves to pose and camera. Even if I want to hide her from paps, it is impossible because she fights with me to show her face," added Bipasha. While receiving warm embraces in her mother’s arms, Devi smiled for a brief moment as Neha Dhupia continued to cheer for the tiny soul during the interaction.

The Bollywood mother refers to her daughter as a social butterfly. “She’s lively, friendly, and a social butterfly, I say. How did I produce a social butterfly, I don’t know. Loves to chat and loves to talk," Bipasha concluded.

It was three days after Devi’s birth that her parents were made aware of her medical condition. The first few months of parenthood were quite tough for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Although the Bollywood actress initially decided to keep her baby’s medical condition a secret, she finally decided to reveal it publicly for all the inspiring mothers who lent support to her amidst the crisis. “We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us," said Bipasha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Devi underwent open heart surgery at three months old and came back strong. The little munchkin of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will turn a year old in November.