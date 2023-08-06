Bipasha Basu Shares A Cute Moment With Daughter Devi, Calls Her Jewel Thief; Photo

Bipasha Basu never misses a chance of sharing moments or photos with her daughter Devi. The actress loves to spend time with her. The Jism actor has once again melted hearts on social media by sharing a cute moment with her adorable daughter, Devi. The actress captured the moment with her little one and playfully called her “jewel thief," leaving fans gushing over the cute encounter.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Bipasha can be seen in full makeup and posing for the camera with a goofy face while Devi is trying to pull the necklace of her mother. She is looking cute in a green top and mustard colour pants. The face is not visible but still, the moment is very adorable. Bipasha captioned it as ‘Lil Jewel Thief’. Recently, the actress also shared a video from her Goa vacation.

Take a look at the photo here:

During a recent Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha revealed that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was born. Talking about her journey in motherhood, she shared that the ride has been really tough ad ‘very different from any normal mother-father. “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers…”

On a closing note, Bipasha shared that the surgery happened and the operation went on for six hours. The actress said that her life stopped when their daughter was inside the operation theatre and added surgery was successful and Devi is doing better.

Bipasha Basu welcomed her daughter Devi with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. The couple had announced their baby’s name in a joint statement on social media that read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”