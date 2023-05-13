Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Pic of Karan Singh Grover and Devi As She Turns 6 Months Old

Back in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl and named her Devi. Time and again, the actress shares fun moments and snippets of their bundle of joy. As Devi turns 6 months old, Bipasha penned a heartwarming note and gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration.

The note went on to read, “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi ❤️ Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts ❤️ Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film Alone. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022.

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu had confessed in an interview with Bombay Times that Karan and she always wanted a baby girl. Bipasha had shared, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation.”

She added, “From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby.”

Bipasha and Karan recently completed 7 years of marital bliss. Last month, the actress took a walk down memory lane with a throwback video from their D-Day and penned down a note for Karan.

The video was also accompanied by a little note which read, “This happened 7 years back ❤️The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife ❤️Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial ❤️ Love you forever and ever❤️#monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife.” In the video Bipasha and Karan were seen being goofy with each other, while they shared an emotional moment and hugged.