Bipasha Basu Shares Glimpse From Her Vacation With Hubby Karan Singh Grover And Daughter Devi In Goa; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently enjoyed a vacation with their adorable daughter, Devi in Goa. The actress treated her fans to a heartwarming glimpse of their family getaway, sharing a video that instantly went viral on social media platforms. Bipasha is seen beaming with happiness as she enjoys quality time with her husband and her little munchkin.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Bipasha wrote, “Just the three of us and our awesome adventures. Goa was gorgeous this monsoon.” The video captures precious clips of Bipasha, her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi. From family cycling, and peaceful strolls to lovely dishes, the video features everything. Bipasha’s love for kaftans can also be seen. As soon as she shared the video, fans rushed to comment. One of the fans wrote, “I love how she is enjoying her motherhood and not caring about being thin like other actresses. During breastfeeding we need more calories to nourish our baby. You are doing great mom.” Another wrote, “God bless you princess.”

Watch the video here:

Recently, when the actress was spotted at the gym, fans were not able to recognise. She was trolled for not being in shape. Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and argued how the actress looked completely unrecognisable due to her postpartum weight. “I thought she was somebody else, not Bipasha," one of the users wrote.

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu welcomed her daughter Devi with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. The couple had announced their baby’s name in a joint statement on social media that read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Bipasha is best known for her role in films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jism, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Phir Hera Pheri among others.