Bipasha Basu Shares Latest Clip From Family Vacation, Grooves To Her Song In the Video

Bipasha Basu used to be one of the most popular actresses in the 2000s and 2010s. She had been a part of some of the most popular films like Jism, Raaz, Dhoom 2, No Entry, Race, and many more. The actress has always been popular among the masses for her gorgeous looks. She has been away from the limelight in recent times and hasn’t been seen on the silver screen for quite a few years. In 2016, the actress got married to Karan Singh Grover. The couple gave birth to a beautiful girl in 2022 and named her Devi Basu Singh.

Bipasha Basu Grooves to ‘Chalo Tumko Lekar Chalein’

Even though she has been away from films, Bipasha is quite active on social media and is often found sharing glimpses of her daughter on social media. Currently, their family is on vacation, and Bipasha has shared a video of herself in her latest post.

In the Instagram video, she is seen grooving in a breezy blue kaftan dress with white sunglasses. Reportedly, a song named ‘Chalo Tumko Lekar’ from her film Jism is also playing in the video. She captioned the clip, “Chalo Tumko Lekar Chalein #loveyourself"

Fans took to the comment sections and praised her. One of the users wrote, “You look beautiful" Another one wrote, “Love you my darling Bipasha"

Bipasha – Karan Spend Quality Time With Their Daughter

In another clip, Bipasha shared a clip of her husband and her daughter playing with each other in a garden. The duo was seated on a sheet on the ground and was having a great time playing with their daughter. She captioned the post, “She always brings the sunshine"

Fans were quick to respond to the post and showered it with praise. One of the users wrote, “Precious moment for all parents" Another user commented, “Looks like a scene from a fairy tale"

Bipasha Share Cute Moments of Daughter With Her Daddy

In another post, Karan and Bipasha took to their Instagram handle and posted a video with their baby girl, Devi. In the video, we can see that their cute daughter is getting a burst of love from her father, Karan. She was spotted giving him a lot of kisses and cuddles, and Karan looked the happiest. Bipasha was left in awe, as she looked the happiest seeing her daughter’s immense love for Karan.