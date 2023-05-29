Bipasha Basu Shares Video Of Daughter Devi Enjoying A Car Ride On Papa Karan Singh Grover's Lap; Watch

Actress Bipasha Basu often treats her followers to delightful pictures and videos of her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, through her social media platforms. Recently, on Monday, she posted an adorable video on her Instagram stories. The video captured Devi enjoying a car ride with her father, Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha captioned the video “Devi and Papa."

In the video, Karan Singh Grover can be seen holding Devi in his arms while she enjoys the sights outside the car. The little one looked cute in a pink dress that features red hearts.

It was last month that Bipasha took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the little one smiling and introduced her to the world. In the pictures, Devi could be seen laying on the bed, wearing a pink outfit with the words ‘Daddy’s princess’ printed in one corner. Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story blossomed on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 30, 2016. Their wedding was a grand affair attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their first child on November 12, last year. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The caption read, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen together in Bhushan Patel’s web series titled Dangerous (2019) and before that, they had worked in Alone (2015). Karan Singh Grover will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter. The movie will also star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is slated for release in January 2024.