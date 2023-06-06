Bipasha Basu’s Baby Girl Devi Gets ‘Daak Naam’ From Maasi, Here's What It Means

Back in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl and named her Devi. Time and again, the actress shares fun moments and snippets of their bundle of joy. Now, the actress revealed that their daughter has been given a cute nickname or in Bengali as they ‘daak naam’ from her maasi.

Sharing glimpses of her little one, Bipasha revealed that Devi’s nick name is Mishti - In Bengali Mishti translates to sweet. Isn’t it all things sweet? “Devi’r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti ❤️ Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu ❤️ Suits her perfectly 🙂 Bong girl got her daak naam#devibasusinghgrover #bongness #daaknaam #petname #mishti,” Bipasha wrote in the caption.

Earlier last month, when Devi turned 6 months old, Bipasha penned a heartwarming note and gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration. The note went on to read, “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi ❤️ Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts ❤️ Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone”.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film Alone. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2022.

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu had confessed in an interview with Bombay Times that Karan and she always wanted a baby girl. Bipasha had shared, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation.”

She added, “From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby.”