Birthday Special: A Look At Kiccha Sudeep's Favourite Dishes And Food Joints

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep turned 50 today. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his food preferences. In an earlier interview with the media, he revealed that his favourite dining spot is a restaurant called Kudla in Bengaluru where he particularly enjoys tandoori dishes.

Kiccha Sudeep said, “I enjoy eating at quality restaurants known for their delectable dishes. In the initial days of my career, my wife and I often visited MG Road for outings." He expressed his love for tandoori, saying, “I’m a big fan of tandoori dishes." Besides relishing good food, Kiccha Sudeep is also passionate about cooking. On multiple occasions, while hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, he was seen cooking and serving meals to the contestants.

Kiccha Sudeep acted in TV serials, before carving a niche for himself in the film industry. Following his appearance in a commercial, he secured a role in the TV show Premada Kadambari, directed by Sudhakar Bandari. The serial was titled after a popular song from the blockbuster movie, Bandhana.

After his TV stint, Kiccha Sudeep ventured into films like Thayavva and Prathyartha. Before these, he had also worked on movies such as Brahma and O Kusuma Baale. His career took a turning point when he landed roles in films like Sparsha and Huchcha. Thereafter, he gained recognition and made a massive fanbase. They gave him the title ‘Kiccha’ for his memorable character in the film Huchcha.

Over the past two decades, Kiccha Sudeep has worked as an actor, director, producer and TV host, leaving an indelible mark on the Kannada film industry.

Apart from acting, Kiccha Sudeep is equally renowned for his contributions to Kannada TV. He has been a prominent face of various reality shows such as Pyate Hudgir Halli Lifu, Weekend with Ramesh, and Cookku with Kirikku.

Fans can expect to see Kiccha Sudeep soon in upcoming films like Usire Usire, Kabzaa 2, Kiccha 46, Billa Ranga Baashaa and Thugs of Malgudi.