Birthday Special: Fahadh Faasil's Never-seen-before Pictures

Fahadh Faasil needs no introduction. He is one of the leading actors in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The actor started his career in 2002 with the movie Kaiyethum Doorath. But he came into prominence after appearing in the films like Pushpa: The Rise and the Kamal Hassan starrer Vikram. He is now a popular name in the South industry. The star is celebrating his 41st birthday today. On this special day, let’s take a look at some of his stunning photographs.

At the age of 20, Fahadh Faasil made his debut in the film Kaiyethum Doorath, directed and produced by his father Fazil. The picture of Fahadh is from Kaiyethum Doorath. He is seen in a teal green-coloured full shirt and beige-coloured pants. He completed his look with a black watch. The romantic film also starred Nikita Thukral and Mammootty in pivotal roles. It was an Onam release.

The next picture of Fahadh Faasil is from his 2009 Malayalam-language anthology film Kerala Cafe. In the photograph, the actor is seen with a bare body and black trousers. He also wore a golden and black chain, and his photo is giving off rowdy vibes. The movie was backed by Ranjith and for the first time, a film was directed by a team of ten directors, including Lal Jose, Shaji Kailas, Anwar Rasheed, Shyamaprasad, B Unnikrishnan, Revathy, Anjali Menon, M Padmakumar, Shankar Ramakrishna and Uday Ananthan. The film featured a huge cast, including Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahman, Jayasurya, Suraj Venjarammood, Navya Nair and Nithya Menen.

Meanwhile, on this special day, the makers of the upcoming film Pushpa 2 surprised everyone and released a special poster of Fahadh’s character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In the poster, Fahadh is seen smoking a cigarette. He looks super cool in a jacket and black glasses.

Seeing the poster, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait to witness Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s power on the big screen once again." While another one said, “In terms of acting, he’s going to dominate everyone, including Allu Arjun."

Apart from Pushpa 2, Fahadh also has director Siju S Bava’s upcoming drama film Naale and the romantic film Paattu alongside Nayanthara is also in his pipeline.