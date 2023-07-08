Birthday Special: Here's How Neetu Singh And Rishi Kapoor Got Married

It’s Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. The actress turns 65 today. Neetu Kapoor and her family jetted off to Italy to celebrate the special day. Pictures and videos from the birthday celebration have flooded our feeds. Now, on the special day, let us take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s love story.

Their incredible chemistry and blooming affection were always evident in the film and off-screen.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor appeared together on screen in the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. The lovely couple did not fall in love at first sight. Rishi Kapoor was a troublemaker who teased Neetu Kapoor on the sets. But in a total filmy style, Neetu fell in love with a guy who irritated her the most, and Rishi too, reciprocated her love.

Rajee, Neetu’s mother, was not happy with the turn of events. Neetu was too young,14, and was just starting her career. As a result, whenever Rishi took Neetu out on a date, her mother would send someone as a chaperone.

Their engagement is a story in and of itself. It was at Rishi Kapoor’s family home. The family had determined that now was the appropriate time to announce their engagement. The unexpected surprise and engagement made Neetu nervous, and Rishi Ji had to calm her down with a glass of champagne. They got married in April 1980.

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. His last film Sharma Ji Namkeen was released posthumously.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback with Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.