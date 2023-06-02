Birthday Special: How Sonakshi Sinha Battled Body-shaming And Shone In B-Town

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is presently enjoying all the adulation and acclaim she has been receiving for her performance in the thriller Dahaad. The Dabangg actress celebrated her 36th birthday today.

Here is a quick glance at her career on this occasion.

Born to actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi started her career as a model and came into the limelight after appearing on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in 2008. She also explored her creative side in the film industry as a costume designer before establishing herself as an actress. She worked as a fashion designer in the 2006 comedy romance film Mera Dil Leke Dekho.

In 2010, Sonakshi made her acting debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. Since her first project, she has succeeded in winning the hearts of the audience and has never looked back. The action comedy film Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap and jointly bankrolled by Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions, with Dhilin Mehta under Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision.

The movie turned out to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2010. It also bagged several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and six Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Female Debut. Sonakshi gained instant popularity in her very first film. The biggest challenge for the actress was literally pulling off a rural character in the movie.

She revealed that Salman once told her that she had a very cinematic expression on her face and she could be a lead actress if she worked on herself. Sonakshi Sinha faced body-shaming for her weight before joining films. She lost around 30 kg for Dabangg. Before entering the film industry, Sonakshi weighed 90 kg. Apart from hitting the gym, Sonakshi credits her weight loss journey to playing tennis, yoga and swimming. After the huge success of Dabangg, the actress has worked in a number of films, including Rowdy Rathore, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara, R Rajkumar, Akira, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Double XL to name a few.