Birthday Special: How TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hits Back At Trolls

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating her 38th birthday today. She is famous for her character Gopi Bahu in the Star Plus TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The immense popularity of the show led her to become one of the most loved TV actresses. A trained Bharatnatyam dancer and Assamese-Bengali artist, Devoleena began her career as a jewellery designer before foraying into the acting industry.

As she turns 38, let’s take a look at a few controversies that surround her life and career. Being a strong and independent woman, Devoleena surprised everyone last year when she decided to tie the knot with her gym trainer and longtime boyfriend, Shahnawaz Sheikh, in December 2022. Instead of showering her with congratulatory messages and blessings, a group of people started trolling her for marrying a Muslim man. If this wasn’t enough, people also dragged her future children into the scenario.

Devoleena gave a befitting reply to her trolls. In one such reply, she said, “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap Kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun? (If you all are so worried about children, then go to an orphanage and adopt a kid, then raise them according to your preferred religion and name. My husband, my baby, my religion, my rules. Who are you?).”

The trolling did not stop here for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Earlier this year, a troll again highlighted her love story and slammed her by saying “Love Jihad”. The user tweeted, “Was #DevoleenaBhattacharjee called? She has worked in this film. #Wikipedia says that ‘her husband’s name is Shahnawaz Shaikh.’ Maybe you don’t know. Love Jihad is like that.”

Responding to the hateful tweet, Devoleena Bhattacharjee gracefully replied that she has already watched the film with her husband and they liked it a lot. She also added that her husband Shahnawaz is a ‘true Indian Muslim’ who dares to call out any ‘wrongdoing’.