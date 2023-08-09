Birthday Special: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Captivating Love Tale

Mahesh Babu, fondly known as Prince by his devoted fans, is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He has entertained the audience for a long time now with his memorable films, replete with fiery action sequences and interesting storylines. Mahesh Babu also dominated the limelight for his love story with actress and wife Namrata Shirodkar. They don’t fail to paint the tinsel town red with their romantic pictures and set the couple’s goals high for their followers. This space articulates their love story that turned into a happy marriage as well.

The two met each other for the first time in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi directed by Gopal B. It was love at first sight for both actors, but they did not profess their love at that time. The two spent some quality time on the sets of Vamsi and it is rumoured that they had begun dating each other by the end of the Vamsi’s shooting. Coincidentally, Vamsi’s plot also revolved around a love story between the characters of Mahesh (Vamsee) and Namrata (Shilpaa).

Mahesh is 4 years younger than his wife Namrata and that’s why was slightly apprehensive to talk to his family regarding this topic. He was head over heels in love with the Vaastav: The Reality actress and managed to convince his family somehow. Eventually, they tied the nuptial knot on February 10, 2005, in a close-knit ceremony attended by their family members, friends, and well-wishers. Namrata also bid adieu to the film industry after the marriage as Mahesh wanted a non-working wife. She revealed this in an earlier interview given to journalist Prema. “Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other," she said.

The former Miss India too had placed a condition before marrying Mahesh Babu. Namrata has grown up in Mumbai so she wanted to live in an apartment after the couple moves to Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu had to initially live in an apartment to make her comfortable as she didn’t want to live in his bungalow.

The couple has two kids together- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni.