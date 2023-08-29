Birthday Special: Shiva To Angaray, A Look Back At Nagarjuna's Bollywood Movies

Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 64th birthday today, and in a delightful surprise for his fans, he announced his 99th movie. Directed by the renowned choreographer Viijay Binni, the film is titled Naa Saami Ranga. Nagarjuna’s popularity is particularly immense in Telugu-speaking states of India, making his birthday even more special.

Adding to the festivities, his blockbuster hit Manmadhudhu has been re-released in Hyderabad theatres today. Notably, Nagarjuna Akkineni has also left his mark in Bollywood with an impressive array of films, holding the record for the most number of Hindi films done by any South Indian actor to date. His most recent Bollywood appearance was in the grand-scale movie Brahmastra.

As we celebrate his birthday, it’s only fitting to reflect on some of his memorable Bollywood ventures:

Shiva (1989):

Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut with Shiva, a film that originated in Telugu cinema under the direction of Ram Gopal Varma. The Hindi remake retained the title and cast, and it resonated with audiences, enjoying substantial commercial success.

Khuda Gawah (1992):

In Khuda Gawah, Nagarjuna played a pivotal role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi. Directed by Mukul S Anand and scripted by Rajkumar Bedi and Santosh Saroj, the film achieved significant box office success, ranking as the third highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Drohi (1992):

Directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, Drohi was a bilingual film titled Antham in Telugu. The movie’s soundtrack composed by RD Burman and MM Keeravani resonated well with the audience, adding to the film’s appeal.

Criminal (1994):

Nagarjuna’s portrayal of a doctor in “Criminal," directed by Mahesh Bhatt, brought him recognition. Like its predecessor, the film was bilingual, and released in both Telugu and Hindi. Interestingly, while it didn’t garner significant collections in Telugu theatres, it proved to be a major success in Bollywood.

Angaaray (1998):

Another Mahesh Bhatt directorial venture saw Nagarjuna Akkineni and Akshay Kumar in leading roles. Inspired by the American film State of Grace, this action thriller featured Nagarjuna’s character as King Nag. Pooja Bhatt and Gulshan Grover also contributed to the film’s compelling narrative.