If you have been a fan of the 90s Indipop music, you must have learnt to love the singles Dole Dole and Dum Tara. The artist behind these evergreen songs, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy had a short-lived but successful career as an actress as well. If you remember one of Shah Rukh Khan’s early classics Kabhie Haa Kabhie Naa, Suchitra had been the leading lady in the film. She has also appeared alongside Anil Kapoor in My Wife’s Murder but she did not receive a lot of meaty roles in her career since. She is most known for her failed marriage with internationally renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was 30 years older than her.

Suchitra was born on March 9, 1974, in a Telugu-speaking family in Maharashtra. Her father was a commissioner in the Income Tax Department while her mother was a professor and historian.

While still in school, Suchitra began her career with the TV series Chunauti. She performed in a performance of a musical based on the well-known comic strip Peanuts, called Peanuts: The Musical. She appeared in television commercials for brands like Colgate toothpaste, Sunrise Coffee, Limca, Clearasil, and Palmolive soap. She made her cinematic debut in 1994 with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

The actress has, in interviews, said that her former husband Shekhar Kapur was the reason for her declining career. The actress had to marry the filmmaker against her parents’ wishes due to the huge age gap between them. However, she claimed that after marriage, Shekhar Kapur was against her acting career. The marriage later resulted in a divorce and Suchitra has a daughter with Shekhar Kapur. Suchitra also holds strong feminist views and blames patriarchal norms as one of the reasons her career did not take off well.

Apart from acting, Suchitra pursued a music career in the mid-to late 1990s, releasing the pop albums Dole Dole, Dum Tara, Aha and Zindagi. She has also done some movies down south appearing in the Malayalam film Kilukkampetti and the Kannada film Vishwa. She also appeared in a Tamil film named Sivaranjani.

